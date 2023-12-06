First Alert Forecast: A chilly afternoon across the Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has now been issued for late Saturday and into our day on Sunday.

A strong storm system will bring soaking rain to the Mid State. This could end as wintry weather mixing in the higher elevations.

TODAY

Today is the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the 40s for highs. Clouds will clear leaving us with sunshine to end the afternoon.

Tonight will be cold with lows around freezing by tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain will impact travel this weekend. It could end as a wintry mix for the higher elevations. (WSMV)

TURNING WARMER

Highs tomorrow just back to the mid and upper 50s. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

Friday starts off sunny with temperatures in the lower 60s for highs, then clouds begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next Weathermaker.

IMPACTFUL WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM

Our next Weathermaker is a strong storm system that will impact on your weekend plans.

Rain begins to overspread the area on Saturday during the day, with heavier rain by the evening lasting through the overnight hours. Embedded storms are possible but severe weather is not expected.

Rain continues into Sunday morning and colder air will chase the moisture. As that colder air works its way in on Sunday, a wintry mix or some snow showers will mix in for some of the higher elevations of East Tennessee.

Rainfall totals could be up to 2″ in some areas. Snow accumulations, if any, will be very minor.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Our weather is much calmer on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine returning and highs in the 50s.

