Family upset after wrong person buried in plot at Hohenwald cemetery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who discovered a stranger was buried next to her mother at a Hohenwald cemetery has been fighting for almost two years to have him exhumed and buried in the correct grave.

Each time Lecia King goes to Swiss Cemetery, she visits her mother, who’s buried in the wrong plot because an unrelated man is mistakenly in her place.

“My mom should be right there by my grandparents,” King said.

She said a man named Austin Earl Floyd, who was not related to King’s family, is buried next to her grandparents. King owns six plots in that cemetery, and Floyd was put in one of them without her knowledge. He had been buried there for a year before King found out during her mother’s funeral, which took place a year and a half ago.

“I came back out here after they took the tent and everything down,” King said. “And I was like “Who is in this grave? No one in our family has passed away”.”

On Wednesday, WSMV4 spoke with the funeral director and Mayor Danny McKnight. The director stated that the incident should not have occurred, and they are working to fix it, but it may take time.

“All the funeral director said is they want to wait until Miss Floyd dies,” King said. “Because they want to have a double ceremony. They want to bury him back there. Exhume him and bury him there when his wife dies.”

King believes that this should have been done a year ago since Floyd’s body only needs to be moved to the plots behind the ones she owns.

“I feel bad that he’s in the wrong spot,” she said. “But it’s not our mistake. Our family did nothing.”

A family she said she wanted to lie next to each other.

“I’m so hurt,” King said. “I’m not even mad anymore. I’m just hurt.”

