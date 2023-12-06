Family upset after wrong person buried in plot at Hohenwald cemetery

The family said the unrelated man was buried in their cemetery plot.
Unrelated man buried in family's cemetery plot.
Unrelated man buried in family's cemetery plot.(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who discovered a stranger was buried next to her mother at a Hohenwald cemetery has been fighting for almost two years to have him exhumed and buried in the correct grave.

Each time Lecia King goes to Swiss Cemetery, she visits her mother, who’s buried in the wrong plot because an unrelated man is mistakenly in her place.

“My mom should be right there by my grandparents,” King said.

She said a man named Austin Earl Floyd, who was not related to King’s family, is buried next to her grandparents. King owns six plots in that cemetery, and Floyd was put in one of them without her knowledge. He had been buried there for a year before King found out during her mother’s funeral, which took place a year and a half ago.

“I came back out here after they took the tent and everything down,” King said. “And I was like “Who is in this grave? No one in our family has passed away”.”

On Wednesday, WSMV4 spoke with the funeral director and Mayor Danny McKnight. The director stated that the incident should not have occurred, and they are working to fix it, but it may take time.

“All the funeral director said is they want to wait until Miss Floyd dies,” King said. “Because they want to have a double ceremony. They want to bury him back there. Exhume him and bury him there when his wife dies.”

King believes that this should have been done a year ago since Floyd’s body only needs to be moved to the plots behind the ones she owns.

“I feel bad that he’s in the wrong spot,” she said. “But it’s not our mistake. Our family did nothing.”

A family she said she wanted to lie next to each other.

“I’m so hurt,” King said. “I’m not even mad anymore. I’m just hurt.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night looks especially wet in the Mid State. Beware of poor driving conditions from...
First Alert Forecast: Important storm systems moves through this weekend
Food samples from Torchy's Tacos
Austin-based taco shop to open Nashville location
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville

Latest News

Could Nashville be the next city to welcome a Major League Baseball franchise?
Nashville mayor meets with White Sox owner
Lead prevention advocates warn against the use old, glass Christmas ornaments.
Can old, glass Christmas ornaments be harmful because of lead paint?
Southwest Airlines will add daily nonstop service from Southern California's Ontario...
What airlines are the worst offenders for delays at BNA?
One westbound lane on Interstate 24 near mile marker 7.4 was shut down after a four-vehicle...
4-car crash in Clarksville on I-24
Perry County Schools has announced the system will be closed for the rest of the week due to...
Illness shuts down Perry County Schools for the week