Education group call TN system ‘broken’, develops improvement plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee-based education advocacy group calls the current system “broken” and losing too many Tennesseans along the way.

The State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) released its annual State of Education in Tennessee report on Tuesday, which outlined three priorities for the next school year.

They want the state to expand student opportunities by:

Strengthening foundational policies.

Building effective pathways between education and careers.

Ensuring K-12 supports meet student needs.

So how do they achieve this?

SCORE would like to prioritize the use of longitudinal data to drive student outcomes, see an enhancement to the TN Promise scholarship and the community college student experience as well as a revision to the postsecondary outcomes-based funding formula to prioritize long-term student success.

“As we’re looking to our future workforce through articulated career pathways that actually leads to meaningful employment,” explained Deniece Thomas, Tennessee Department of Labor. “That it leads to careers. You know Tennessee has been experiencing just tremendous economic development and growth, but it doesn’t matter if we have those outside looking in.”

The Tennessee SCORE report also says the current K-12 and post-secondary education system creates a “leaky pipeline” for students, particularly those with the highest needs, and ultimately the job market.

