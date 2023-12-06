Dollywood to audition Nashville talent for 2024 entertainment openings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ready to showcase your talent? Dollywood will soon audition Nashville talent for its 2024 theme park entertainment offerings.

Dollywood’s entertainment team wants to cast female country singers who can move and dance in musical numbers.

Performers are asked to prepare two contrasting country songs of 45 seconds each and can play any hand-held instrument during their audition. A piano accompanist will be provided, but the performers can bring a phone to play an accompaniment track if they need to.

All auditionees must be at least 18 years old and should bring a resume and headshot.

The auditions will be held on Friday, Dec. 15. Auditions are by appointment only. Vocal callbacks will happen on the same day as the audition. Some auditionees may be called back for an additional movement or vocal audition.

To sign up for the audition, click here. Registrations will be accepted until all audition slots are filled.

