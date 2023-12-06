British Airways increasing capacity to meet needs for travel to Europe from Nashville

The airport also teased for travelers to be on the lookout for future announcements.
British Airways expanding capacity to meet needs for travel to Europe from Nashville Airport(BNA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport announced British Airways will be increasing its aircraft size on daily flights to London.

This move will increase its capacity from 214 to 272 seats and features new “Club Suite” business class.

BNA said European demand is at an all-time high to and from the Middle Tennessee region.

“This increased capacity helps meet those needs,” BNA said. “We continue to pursue additional European nonstop service for the region!”

The airport also teased for travelers to be on the lookout for future announcements.

