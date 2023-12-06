Shoppers uneasy following string of thefts at Green Hills Mall: ‘I’d rather go all the way to Kentucky’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is in police custody for stealing thousands of dollars worth of purses and sunglasses from Green Hills Mall. The Metro Nashville Police Department said she stole the items months ago, in April and July.

Tuesday, WSMV4 walked through Green Hills Mall to assess how many officers and security guards were visible inside. We saw three private security officers outside a few stores. But these precautions are not enough for shopper Yessica Serrano.

“Green Hills, the Gucci store, Louis V, are stores we like to go to,” said Serrano. “I’d rather go all the way to Kentucky two hours and a half away and go shop over there.”

They feel unsafe with the continuous thefts at malls like Green Hills, which MNPD is trying to cut down on.

“The key is prosecution, making the arrest, and holding people accountable,” said MNPD Sgt. Robert Weaver.

He said this holiday season MNPD has increased its presence at malls across the area. They have extra patrols and are hiring off-duty officers. But when thefts happen, Weaver said it can take months before an arrest is made, like the one this week.

“These are challenging,” he said. “We have to identify the person; we have to make sure the personnel who experienced the loss are able to identify the people.”

Weaver said putting the right people behind bars is a slow process. He also blames a recent change in theft laws for an increase in crime at malls. Instead of someone being charged with a felony for stealing $500 worth of items, the new 2017 law changed the amount to $1,000.

“They are taking advantage of a system that has mitigated theft from businesses as not a huge priority and not a huge issue,” said Weaver. “And we need to have a thorough conversation about “is this the right tactic?””

As for Serrano, that’s the reason she’s still staying away from malls in Middle Tennessee.

“Too many people surrounded, just too crowded,” she said. “Especially going out. Everything you hear on the news, just don’t feel comfortable going.”

MNPD wants shoppers to keep safety tips in mind this holiday season:

Park in a well-lit spot and make sure all doors are locked

Drop off purchased items to your car in between stores and keep them out of plain sight

Be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye on your personal items

