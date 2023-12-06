Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe

By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night that the 10-year-old girl was found safe.

Authorities believed the girl’s 61-year-old biological father initially left with her in a 2000 Honda Odyssey. Police did not immediately say if the girl’s father was found.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

