Woman arrested for aiding Wingstop robbery, injuring employee who begged for her life

She allegedly broke into the Wingstop with her boyfriend, who struck an employee in the head with a metal pole
The incident took place on November 3 at a Wingstop on Hamilton Crossing.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department reportedly tracked down the woman who assisted her ex-boyfriend in the robbery of a Wingstop in early November that left an employee at the restaurant with a head injury, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that 25-year-old Charmaine Greer and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Antonio Jefferson entered the back door of a Wingstop on Hamilton Crossing on November 3 wearing masks. The two approached the only employee working that day, a 50-year-old woman and Jefferson hit her in the head with a metal pole.

The two forced the employee to lay on the floor and demanded she open the restaurant’s safe. When she refused, Greer and Jefferson settled for the woman’s wallet and threatened to shoot her. The employee begged them to spare her life and the two fled to a nearby condo building, the report states.

Previous Coverage:
Woman wanted for aiding man who beat Wingstop employee with pole during robbery
Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery, police say

The employee would require medical treatment and was transported to the hospital with injuries to her head, arms, and hands, according to the affidavit.

MNPD detectives obtained security footage that shows the pair running through the condo parking lot and entering a motel, where Greer’s mother rented a room, according to the report. the mother is a manager at the Wingstop and police said she is currently under investigation for embezzlement at that location.

Jefferson was arrested on November 19 and remains in custody on a $136,000 bond. Greer was apprehended on Monday, December 4, and she is charged with robbery-acting in concert and has a $101,000 bond.

Both Jefferson and Greer are known to MNPD for dozens of previous incidents and arrests. Jefferson’s charges range from murder, rape, and burglary, as well numerous domestic calls involving Greer, who has seven prior arrests in Nashville herself.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

