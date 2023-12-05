Woman allegedly tied to multiple thefts at Green Hills Mall arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman believed to be connected to multiple lucrative thefts at a Nashville mall over the last eight months is in police custody.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 34-year-old Tawonda Parrish allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from several stores at the Green Hills Mall with at least six other people.

One theft occurred on April 25 at the Sunglass Hut store inside the mall, according to one arrest affidavit. Parrish allegedly entered the store with another woman, who began speaking with the one employee present at the time. While they spoke, Parrish walked around the store and quietly lifted 16 pairs of sunglasses worth $10,000, according to the employee.

Another theft involving Parrish occurred in July at a Dillard’s store connected to the Green Hills Mall. Parrish was part of a group of four women who entered the store, grabbed several purses, and ran out of the store without paying for them, the affidavit states. The total value of the purses came to $7,295.

Detectives found a cell phone left at the scene inside Dillard’s that they later found to belong to Parrish. The phone contained pictures of her wearing the same clothes as the suspect involved in the Sunglass Hut theft in April. The other woman with Parrish also confirmed Parrish’s identity to detectives, according to the arrest affidavit.

Parrish was arrested on Monday night and booked on multiple theft charges, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and organized retail crime, as her phone revealed she was selling the stolen merchandise.

She remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.