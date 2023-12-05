Witness says car never slowed down before striking pedestrian on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A witness to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Nolensville Pike on Sunday said the car never slowed before striking the man crossing the road.

“You could hear like the boom. It sounded like a car crash, kind of. It was loud,” Patricia Sowell said.

Sowell said she was with a group of friends sitting at a nearby gas station when they realized what had happened.

“You could see there was somebody that was in the road that got hit, and nobody knew who it was at first, and then we found out that it was a homeless man that was over here,” Sowell said.

She said they told police someone speeding in a white Dodge Challenger smashed into the man on Nolensville Pike and kept going.

“People don’t even have hearts anymore. They just hit him like a piece of trash, like an old wrapper or something on the ground, and just kept going,” Sowell said.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, died later Sunday night at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

For people still crossing Nolensville Pike, Debbie Deasi said you don’t have to be jay-walking to lose your life.

“There’s not even a bottom right here to even cross to the lane to get over to this next lane, so you’re risking your life right here,” Deasi said. “That’s a chance I’m going to take. I’m just hoping everyone pays attention.”

She said her heart goes out to the family of the man who wasn’t so lucky.

“Ten-to-one they are not going to stop for you,” Sowell said. “It’s dangerous, even if you run, you’re still going to get hit.”

Sowell and Deasi said they’re just praying they aren’t next.

Metro Nashville Police said they are on the lookout for the driver of that Challenger with black racing stripes.

