Wilson school board OKs revised safety policies on first reading

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County School Board passed on first reading a series of new school safety policies at Monday’s meeting.

The changes include locking outside doors, limiting access to the school and three new drills which each school has to keep records of.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because these are all new state requirements.

Gov. Bill Lee introduced this law after the shooting at The Covenant School. Lawmakers were nearly unanimous in passing the legislation earlier this year.

The law costs $230 million to implement with money going to school resource officers, homeland security agents and security upgrades.

