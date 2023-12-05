What causes wind?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Have you ever thought what’s causing the wind on a windy day?

There’s a simple explanation.

Thinking back to any science class you ever took, you may remember hearing the word equilibrium.

Equilibrium refers to a state of balance between opposing forces. Air pressure is always seeking equilibrium. Unequal heating of the ground, combined with differences in air pressure, creates wind. Winds blow from high-pressure areas to low-pressure ones, trying to achieve equilibrium.

If there is no wind, the air feels calm. Weak winds are caused by small changes in pressure over an area, while strong winds are caused by larger changes in pressure.

Changes in pressure over an area lead to wind. The greater the change, the stronger the wind. (wsmv)

When strong storm systems, caused by strong low pressure, move over an area or close by, the wind is felt more. This is similar to a hurricane, where the pressure drops significantly, leading to an increase in wind speed.

The closer isobars, or lines of equal pressure, are to each other, the stronger the wind will be. See the surface map below with Hurricane Michael shown in the southeast. Notice how close the isobars are to each other.

As Hurricane Michael was downgraded to a tropical storm, you can see the isobars were still closely packed together. (North Carolina State Climate Office)

Essentially, wind is the chaotic movement of air driven by differences in pressure. Next time you experience windy conditions, you’ll know the cause.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.