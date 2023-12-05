What causes fog to form?

Fog is a huge hazard to drivers. So what actually causes it?
Meteorologist Cruz Medina explains what causes fog to form.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fog is one of the most dangerous weather phenomena, but what causes it?

Fog is a cloud that forms at ground level, and its most common form is radiation fog.

For radiation fog to form, clear skies and light winds are needed, and the dewpoint temperature and air temperature must be very similar, indicating that the air is saturated or nearly saturated.

As the air cools, it releases moisture, which condenses to form clouds or fog.

Clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures can lead to fog forming.
Advection fog is another common type of fog. Essentially, relatively warmer and more moist air moves over colder ground or water. This cools the warm air and, as it cools, it condenses.

A common example of advection fog occurs when a warm air mass moves over water, causing the air to cool and the water vapor to condense into fog.

If you encounter fog you should:

  • Slow down and give yourself extra time to get to your destination
  • Only use your low-beam headlights
  • Increase your following distance
  • Follow the lines on the road with your eyes if visibility is reduced

If fog is extremely dense, you should avoid driving entirely.

