‘We’re not OK’: Greenbrier mom holds home invader at knifepoint to protect her children

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The possibility of an intruder in your home can easily elicit a fight-or-flight response.

Last week, a Greenbrier mother decided to take action.

“I immediately grabbed a kitchen knife for my own protection,” Cory Conquest said. “I stepped to the bottom of the playroom stairs as he came stumbling down the stairs.”

Conquest said her family saw a man enter their home on Lynwood Drive but couldn’t find him after searching the house. An hour later, Conquest’s 8-year-old daughter found him in their playroom.

“She came running back downstairs screaming and crying that there was a man up there,” Conquest said. “Because of what had happened earlier in the day, I assumed it was the same man.”

Conquest said she held the intruder at knifepoint for two minutes until police arrived. Ever since her daughter discovered him, she says she’s been unable to step foot in the room.

“We’re not ok now, three days later. But we’re just taking it day by day,” Conquest said. [My daughter] can follow me around the house if she wants to, and we’ll just all sleep in the same room as long as we need to. But no, we don’t feel safe in our home right now.”

Officers with the Greenbrier Police Department said they arrested Charles Mann on Friday. Police said Mann had hidden from officers near Old Greenbrier Pike during two separate instances earlier that day.

Several 911 callers had reported a “suspicious man” in an area near the Conquest family’s home, an hour before he entered through their garage.

“He just should have never come in my home,” Conquest said. “And he was going to wait for the police to come. Because then my second thought was that I wanted him to pay for what he had done to my family.”

Mann is being held at the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield with a $40,000 bond. He’s facing charges of aggravated burglary and carjacking.

Police said Mann has a criminal history and has previously been charged with domestic assault, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

