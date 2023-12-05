Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have tied the knot in Mexico, reports say

By TMX
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(TMX) - Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have reportedly gotten married in Mexico.

The pair announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post in February, saying, “We couldn’t be happier.”

Rumors swirled over the weekend after a photo posted on social media showed the “High School Musical” star, 34, posing in a breezy, long, white dress on a beach in Tulum, Mexico, on Saturday. And her former costar, Monique Coleman, posted a photo of her own from the same location.

Hudgens was first spotted publicly with the professional baseball player in November 2020, after the pair met on Zoom.

During a May 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actress revealed she made the first move.

”If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” Hudgens told Barrymore.

In November of 2021, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple for the premiere of “Tick ... Tick ... Boom!”

Speaking to a reporter at the event, Tucker said of Hudgens, “She’s awesome. I love her.”

Appearing earlier this year on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” Hudgens laughed about an old tweet from Cole in 2012, back when he was a teenager, in which he wrote that he was “in search of: A girl who’s down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back.”

”It really is so funny,” Hudgens said.

