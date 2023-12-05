Tennessee foster care organization continues expansion into Middle Tennessee with new homes

In late January 2024, Isaiah117 will also expand into Sumner County.
Tennessee foster care organization continues expansion into Middle Tennessee with new homes
Tennessee foster care organization continues expansion into Middle Tennessee with new homes(Isaiah117)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee foster care organization is expanding into Middle Tennessee, with new homes already opening up and more expected to come by 2024.

Isaiah117 said its new Robertson County home is set to open this week. The organization’s Davidson County house is under construction but should be completed next year.

In late January 2024, Isaiah117 will also expand into Sumner County.

The Robertson County house is training on Tuesday and will be open to accept kids as early as Tuesday evening.

The organization has two open homes, one in Monteagle serving Coffee, Franklin and Grundy Counties; the other in Murfreesboro serving Rutherford County.

“Isaiah 117 House provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting placement,” the organization said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCOTTY McCREERY INVITED TO BECOME MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County

Latest News

The death marks the third pedestrian fatality over the weekend, according to the Metro...
Man hit, killed crossing Nolensville Pike identified by police
Man wanted for throwing beer on officers at Nashville rooftop bar
Man wanted for throwing beer on officers from Nashville rooftop bar
wind cloud generic
What causes wind?
FILE
3 Bedford County Schools locked down after tip about missing gun