Tennessee foster care organization continues expansion into Middle Tennessee with new homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee foster care organization is expanding into Middle Tennessee, with new homes already opening up and more expected to come by 2024.

Isaiah117 said its new Robertson County home is set to open this week. The organization’s Davidson County house is under construction but should be completed next year.

In late January 2024, Isaiah117 will also expand into Sumner County.

The Robertson County house is training on Tuesday and will be open to accept kids as early as Tuesday evening.

The organization has two open homes, one in Monteagle serving Coffee, Franklin and Grundy Counties; the other in Murfreesboro serving Rutherford County.

“Isaiah 117 House provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting placement,” the organization said.

