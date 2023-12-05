Speed limit signs replaced in Nashville neighborhoods lowering speed limits

We’ve nearly been hit on more than one occasion so, I don’t [walk] a lot unless it’s broad daylight.”
The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) said it finished installing new 25 MPH in General Service District (GSD) neighborhoods across Nashville.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) said it finished installing new 25 MPH in General Service District (GSD) neighborhoods across Nashville.

According to the GSD street list, it includes more than 300 streets that had their speed limits reduced from 30 MPH to 25 MPH.

Connie Roder lives on Keeton Avenue, one of the streets listed as getting new speed limit signs. While there are a few new 25 MPH signs in her Rayon City neighborhood, some still read 30 MPH. Roder said speeding in her neighborhood has been a daily occurrence, so she welcomes the new speed limit.

“We’ve nearly been hit on more than one occasion so, I don’t [walk] a lot unless it’s broad daylight,” Roder said. “If [the new speed limit] gives us some emphasis on getting them to enforce the 25-mile-an-hour speed limit, that would be awesome.”

WSMV4 asked an NDOT spokesperson why all of the signs on Keeton Avenue hadn’t been changed yet, but did not immediately receive a response.

The National Association of City Transportation Officials cited a study that showed lowering the speed limit can cause a 28% decrease in the number of collisions between pedestrians and cars. It can also limit the amount of car wrecks.

“Especially in a neighborhood like this, we don’t have sidewalks, so we’re going to have to rely on ourselves to be aware and to be cognizant of the speed limit and keep an eye out for pedestrians,” Roder said.

You can learn more about the city’s traffic calming efforts, by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County
SCOTTY McCREERY INVITED TO BECOME MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Crash on Interstate 24
Crash shuts down lanes on I-24 west

Latest News

support group (generic)
Mothers Over Murder support group starts Murfreesboro chapter
A Nashville organization is expanding to Murfreesboro because more mothers are needing support...
'Mothers Over Murder' expands to Murfreesboro
The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) said it finished installing new 25 MPH in...
Speed limits lowered in some Nashville neighborhoods
Nashville police are looking for two drivers in separate hit-and-run instances that killed two...
Metro Nashville Police investigating two deadly hit-and-runs
A man reportedly hid in a family’s home for an hour.
Woman holds home intruder at knifepoint