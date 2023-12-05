Speed limit signs replaced in Nashville neighborhoods lowering speed limits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) said it finished installing new 25 MPH in General Service District (GSD) neighborhoods across Nashville.

According to the GSD street list, it includes more than 300 streets that had their speed limits reduced from 30 MPH to 25 MPH.

Connie Roder lives on Keeton Avenue, one of the streets listed as getting new speed limit signs. While there are a few new 25 MPH signs in her Rayon City neighborhood, some still read 30 MPH. Roder said speeding in her neighborhood has been a daily occurrence, so she welcomes the new speed limit.

“We’ve nearly been hit on more than one occasion so, I don’t [walk] a lot unless it’s broad daylight,” Roder said. “If [the new speed limit] gives us some emphasis on getting them to enforce the 25-mile-an-hour speed limit, that would be awesome.”

WSMV4 asked an NDOT spokesperson why all of the signs on Keeton Avenue hadn’t been changed yet, but did not immediately receive a response.

The National Association of City Transportation Officials cited a study that showed lowering the speed limit can cause a 28% decrease in the number of collisions between pedestrians and cars. It can also limit the amount of car wrecks.

“Especially in a neighborhood like this, we don’t have sidewalks, so we’re going to have to rely on ourselves to be aware and to be cognizant of the speed limit and keep an eye out for pedestrians,” Roder said.

