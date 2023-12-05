Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon

The user fees for these choice lanes will remain a mystery, for now.
(TDOT)
(TDOT)(WVLT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Dec. 18, the Tennessee Department of Transportation commissioner will release the plan for Choice Lanes in the state.

Proposed locations for Choice Lanes will be included in the plans, but user fees will remain undisclosed, at least for now.

Previous Coverage:
What are Choice Lanes in Tennessee?

TDOT released the following statement regarding the new legislation:

“The Transportation Modernization Act (TMA) was passed by the General Assembly with broad bi-partisan support. As part of any expansion to an interstate, as required by federal law, there is extensive community engagement and feedback opportunities. As required by the TMA, in addition to the review and approval of the Transportation Modernization Board, the entire General Assembly has the opportunity to review and vote on any Choice Lane project involving the expenditure of state funds through the legislative budget process.

Choice Lanes are not traditional toll roads that require drivers pay to get from point A to point B. In fact, prior to the passage of the TMA, toll roads were allowable throughout the state. The TMA removed this provision from statute, allowing only for the addition of Choice Lanes. Just as the name suggests – people have the choice to use the additional lane. Choice Lanes are always owned by the state and are required to be added in a manner that does not reduce the number of existing general purpose lanes. The ability to utilize public private partnerships to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain Choice Lanes allows the department to deliver monumental, mega-projects on our state’s most congested corridors, without raising taxes or issuing debt, while also freeing up additional funds to meet other transportation needs across the state. We want people to spend less time in traffic and more time with the people they love doing the things they enjoy.”

Choice Lanes, also known as “managed lanes” in other states, are a solution proposed by TDOT to tackle traffic congestion in busy areas while also saving funds to improve rural areas. This approach involves widening interstates to three lanes, which will help to alleviate traffic congestion in hotspots.

“Under these arrangements, a private-sector partner enters into an agreement with the state DOT to design, build, finance, operate and maintain Choice Lanes,” TDOT said.

TDOT said the lanes come at a cost to drivers but are optional. They will run alongside existing interstates, providing motorists with an option to bypass congestion when desired. The lanes are expected to offer more reliable trip times.

TDOT stated that Choice Lanes have reduced congestion by 60-70% and increased speed by 10-15% in Texas. On average, 70% of these lanes are constructed by local contractors.

For more information on Choice Lanes, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCOTTY McCREERY INVITED TO BECOME MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Storms expected over the weekend
First Alert Weather Day: Storms expected over the weekend
Lawmaker responds to issues with TennCare's website
First Alert Forecast: Important storm systems moves through this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Important storm systems moves through this weekend
The death marks the third pedestrian fatality over the weekend, according to the Metro...
Man hit, killed crossing Nolensville Pike identified by police