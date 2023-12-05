‘Please don’t let me die at Wingstop’: Weeks after employee beaten, both attackers caught

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Stephanie Nail is dealing with the aftermath of having to beg for her life after two attackers broke into Wingstop on Nov. 3.

Nail says she can’t sleep at night and has PTSD, but having both her attackers behind bars helps.

“It’s the best Christmas present ever. Because now I know that they’re both locked up, I can actually come to work and not be looking over my shoulder,” Nail said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reportedly tracked down the woman who assisted her intermittent boyfriend in the robbery.

The arrest affidavit states that 25-year-old Charmaine Greer and 33-year-old Antonio Jefferson entered the back door of a Wingstop on Hamilton Crossing on November 3 wearing masks. The two approached the only employee working that day, a 50-year-old woman and Jefferson hit her in the head with a metal pole.

“I’m like, please don’t let me die at Wingstop, then next thing I know, they ran out the back door,” Nail said.

Nail was taken to the hospital where she said she had a bruised bone in her hand, a contusion in her left elbow, and a contusion on her left side. Now she is back at work.

“I just take it day by day, and by the grace of God that I’m still here,” Nail said.

Jefferson was arrested on Nov. 19 and remains in custody on a $136,000 bond. Greer was apprehended on Monday, Dec. 4, and she is charged with robbery-acting in concert and has a $101,000 bond.

Both Jefferson and Greer are known to MNPD for dozens of previous incidents and arrests. Jefferson’s charges range from murder, rape, and burglary, as well as numerous domestic calls involving Greer, who has seven prior arrests in Nashville herself.

