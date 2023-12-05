‘Please don’t let me die at Wingstop’: Weeks after employee beaten, both attackers caught

“I just take it day by day, and by the grace of God that I’m still here,” Nail said.
Wingstop employee robbery
Wingstop employee robbery(WSMV)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Stephanie Nail is dealing with the aftermath of having to beg for her life after two attackers broke into Wingstop on Nov. 3.

Nail says she can’t sleep at night and has PTSD, but having both her attackers behind bars helps.

“It’s the best Christmas present ever. Because now I know that they’re both locked up, I can actually come to work and not be looking over my shoulder,” Nail said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reportedly tracked down the woman who assisted her intermittent boyfriend in the robbery.

The arrest affidavit states that 25-year-old Charmaine Greer and 33-year-old Antonio Jefferson entered the back door of a Wingstop on Hamilton Crossing on November 3 wearing masks. The two approached the only employee working that day, a 50-year-old woman and Jefferson hit her in the head with a metal pole.

“I’m like, please don’t let me die at Wingstop, then next thing I know, they ran out the back door,” Nail said.

Nail was taken to the hospital where she said she had a bruised bone in her hand, a contusion in her left elbow, and a contusion on her left side. Now she is back at work.

“I just take it day by day, and by the grace of God that I’m still here,” Nail said.

Jefferson was arrested on Nov. 19 and remains in custody on a $136,000 bond. Greer was apprehended on Monday, Dec. 4, and she is charged with robbery-acting in concert and has a $101,000 bond.

Both Jefferson and Greer are known to MNPD for dozens of previous incidents and arrests. Jefferson’s charges range from murder, rape, and burglary, as well as numerous domestic calls involving Greer, who has seven prior arrests in Nashville herself.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCOTTY McCREERY INVITED TO BECOME MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

A Nashville mother impacted by gun violence is considering a run for a state representative seat.
Shooting victim's mother looking to run for office
Police are doing more patrols at The Mall at Green Hills which has been hit by thieves a lot...
More police patrols in place to deter thefts at Green Hills mall
BBB warns of fake product reviews online
How to spot fake product reviews during busy online shopping season
Dustin Brumley was out for a run on Sunday night when he was struck and killed on Nolensville...
Family 'heartbroken' by pedestrian's death
MNPD makes arrest after Green Hill theft after slow process
Shoppers uneasy following string of thefts at Green Hills Mall: ‘I’d rather go all the way to Kentucky’