Pastor rebuilds after Lebanon church was burglarized, vandalized

By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon church was broken into and ransacked Sunday night, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Now, a pastor is left to pick up the pieces.

”A lot of damage, a lot of damage,” Temple Baptist Church pastor John Shonebarger said. “The front door was forced entry and broken. Water was gushing out of pipes in the restroom.”

He said windows were smashed, drawers were dumped and files were tossed. Shonebarger said it was disappointing to see.

”It was hurtful from that standpoint,” he said. “We’re here to help people or get people help.”

Shonebarger reported that he and his wife discovered the burglary before their Sunday night services.

Suspect arrested after breaking into Lebanon church, melting objects & stealing cash

He expressed relief that they arrived at the scene when they did, as the perpetrator had attempted to set the building on fire, according to a police report. He added that if they had arrived any later, the building might have been engulfed in flames.

There is no estimated timeline for the repairs. Despite this setback, the pastor remains optimistic about the future.

“We want to get things restored, fixed, continue our mission, and certainly hope that that individual gets the help they need,” he said.

The man who broke into the church faces several charges, including felony vandalism and arson.

Shonebager said if anyone wants to help the church with repairs, they can mail them to P.O. BOX 834 Lebanon, TN 37088.

