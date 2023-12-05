Mothers Over Murder support group starts Murfreesboro chapter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More mothers say they need support after losing their children to senseless acts of gun violence, sparking a local organization that supports grieving moms to start another chapter.

Mothers Over Murder is a local organization in Nashville that helps support and provide resources for mothers experiencing grief due to the loss of their children. The organization has launched a new chapter in Murfreesboro to provide a safe place for mothers south of Nashville after seeing a need.

Rafiah Muhammad-McCormick said she lost her son after he was shot to death in the backyard of their Murfreesboro home. McCormick says her son, Rodney, had some friends over to their home for a pool party when an argument ensued between him and an acquaintance, and he was shot to death.

“I went down to take a nap, and I woke up less than an hour later to the sound of gunshots,” Muhammad-McCormick said.

Those gunshots changed her life and, like many grieving mothers, she was unsure where to turn. That’s when she was connected with the founder of Mothers Over Murder.

“Losing my son here in Murfreesboro, it’s always been really passionate to me to make sure that I get the word out to other people here because I think that individuals underneath have the same allusion that just because we’re not poverty-stricken or whatever that gun violence can’t happen,” Muhammad-McCormick said.

Clemmie Greenlee said she started the group after losing her son 20 years ago in Nashville. She decided to expand and begin a Murfreesboro chapter to help shorten the commute for mothers traveling from all parts of Middle Tennessee for their meetings.

“Let them start one there so all the mothers that couldn’t get to me, they’ll have a place to come with those mothers that’s already there,” Greenlee said.

The group currently has nearly 50 women who meet at Rock United ministries in Nashville at least twice a month to heal.

“When the dirt leaves, the macaroni and cheese, the eulogy and all of that is gone, the mother is left there by herself,” Greenlee said. “And she realizes what just happened. What do you mean my son is gone?”

Muhammad-McCormick knows firsthand the need to connect with others to navigate through grief, which is why she’s helping launch the Murfreesboro chapter at First United Methodist Church.

“When it’s something that’s so tragic that’s unexpected, and really there’s no sense in it, it’s not by design,” Muhammad-McCormick said. “And so we try to help you make sense out of something that has no sense to it.”

Mothers over Murder will have their first Murfreesboro chapter meeting on Dec. 7th at First United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit the organization’s page.

