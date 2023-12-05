More than $500K jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Nashville

The Tennessee Lottery said a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won the game’s $520,000 jackpot from Monday night’s drawing.
TN Lottery Logo
TN Lottery Logo(Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashvillian received quite the early Christmas present at a Walmart this week.

The Tennessee Lottery said a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won the game’s $520,000 jackpot from Monday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Edmondson Pike Walmart.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly,” the lottery said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCOTTY McCREERY INVITED TO BECOME MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County

Latest News

A fire destroyed the Coffee County Rescue Squad's storage facility on Monday night.
Donated toys, equipment destroyed in fire at Coffee Co. Rescue facility
The department is in the middle of a community toy/food drive and was using the building to...
Coffee County Rescue Squad facility destroyed by fire
The rescue squad facility contained a large amount of toys from a community toy drive for...
Donated toys burned in fire
A crash involving a stolen car and an MNPD cruiser occurred early Tuesday morning.
MNPD vehicle rammed in East Nashville, officer transported