More than $500K jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Nashville
The Tennessee Lottery said a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won the game’s $520,000 jackpot from Monday night’s drawing.
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashvillian received quite the early Christmas present at a Walmart this week.
The winning ticket was sold at the Edmondson Pike Walmart.
“Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly,” the lottery said.
