More than $500K jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashvillian received quite the early Christmas present at a Walmart this week.

The Tennessee Lottery said a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won the game’s $520,000 jackpot from Monday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Edmondson Pike Walmart.

“Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly,” the lottery said.

