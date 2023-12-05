MNPD vehicle rammed in East Nashville, officer transported

The officer was pursuing a potentially stolen car when his vehicle was hit early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred on West Trinity Lane.
By Tony Garcia and Ryan Breslin
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department was injured following an incident involving a suspected stolen car in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The call to dispatch came in at 5 a.m. for an officer needing assistance at W. Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

According to personnel at the scene, the officer was checking a vehicle tag when it came back as stolen. That is when the officer’s car was rammed by another vehicle with two people inside. The driver fled the scene but the passenger remained and is in custody.

During the subsequent arrest of the driver, the officer sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital but is expected to recover.

A crash left a stolen car dangling over a retaining wall off Trinity Lane.
A crash left a stolen car dangling over a retaining wall off Trinity Lane.(WSMV)

