Man wanted for throwing beer on officers from Nashville rooftop bar

The man allegedly threw beer from Jason Aldean’s on Broadway.
Man wanted for throwing beer on officers at Nashville rooftop bar
Man wanted for throwing beer on officers at Nashville rooftop bar(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for allegedly throwing beer onto officers from a rooftop bar on Broadway in mid-November.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released the photo of a man who, on Nov. 12, threw beer onto officers from the top of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. Police said he’s wanted for assaulting a first responder.

Police said officers were on the sidewalk below responding to a fight when the suspect threw the beer at them from above. It landed on several bystanders and officers. Security guards in the bar attempted to find the suspect but he fled out of the back exit.

“Anyone who recognizes the man in the attached surveillance photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCOTTY McCREERY INVITED TO BECOME MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Man arrested after leading nearly 10 police cars in chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County

Latest News

The death marks the third pedestrian fatality over the weekend, according to the Metro...
Man hit, killed crossing Nolensville Pike identified by police
wind cloud generic
What causes wind?
Tennessee foster care organization continues expansion into Middle Tennessee with new homes
Tennessee foster care organization continues expansion into Middle Tennessee with new homes
FILE
3 Bedford County Schools locked down after tip about missing gun