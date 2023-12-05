Man wanted for throwing beer on officers from Nashville rooftop bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for allegedly throwing beer onto officers from a rooftop bar on Broadway in mid-November.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released the photo of a man who, on Nov. 12, threw beer onto officers from the top of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. Police said he’s wanted for assaulting a first responder.

Police said officers were on the sidewalk below responding to a fight when the suspect threw the beer at them from above. It landed on several bystanders and officers. Security guards in the bar attempted to find the suspect but he fled out of the back exit.

“Anyone who recognizes the man in the attached surveillance photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said.

