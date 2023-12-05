Man hit, killed crossing Nolensville Pike identified by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man hit and killed Sunday night while trying to cross Nolensville Pike has been identified by police.

Dustin James Brumley, 30, of Ashland City, died at Vanderbilt Medical Center after the crash near the bus stop close to the 7-Eleven, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. His death marked the third pedestrian fatality in Nashville over the weekend, police said.

Police said Brumley was hit by a white Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said the driver never slowed down.

“People don’t even have hearts anymore,” witness Patricia Sowell said. “They just hit him like a piece of trash, like an old wrapper or something on the ground, and just kept going.”

Police continue to look for the driver.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.