‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local woman is speaking out after she was kidnapped decades ago in what experts call the largest mass kidnapping in the country’s history.

In 1976, a group of armed men stormed onto Jennifer Brown Hyde’s school bus in Chowchilla, California, as they were preparing to head home. Hyde said the group took over the bus and kidnapped her and her 25 classmates on board.

The kidnappers reportedly drove the students to a rock quarry where they were held hostage and buried alive for hours, according to Hyde.

“I really thought that I was going to die,” Hyde said. “I really thought that would be my last breathe, my last meal, my last recollection of life, and that my life was over.”

Investigators said the suspects intended to use the children as leverage to get a multi-million-dollar ransom, but the kids managed to escape by digging a hole.

“We had a moment of joy for the fact that we had actually survived that ordeal,” Hyde said. “But not knowing what was coming next was a whole other thing.”

Investigators said three men were convicted in connection to the kidnapping but would later be granted parole and released from custody. It’s an outcome Hyde, who was nine at the time, still thinks about today.

“I think it’s unfortunate, but I had to let that go because it was torturing me,” she said. “It was a very dark place during a dark time when I let that interfere with my life and the joy that I was unable to have because of that darkness,” she said.

This week, CNN released a documentary about the Chowchilla kidnapping, where they examined how it changed the way the world views childhood trauma.

Hyde was among the survivors to participate in the documentary. She said she hopes the film leaves others feeling informed and inspired.

“There is hope,” she said. “There is inspiration, and you can make your life something wonderful and great, no matter what you’ve been through.”

