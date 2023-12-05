Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot

There’s several Republican candidates set to appear on the ballot, along with Joe Biden, who is vying for a second term in office.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the list of candidates on Tuesday’s presidential primary ballot, officially cementing who voters can pick at the polls in the spring.

There are several Republican candidates set to appear on the ballot, along with Joe Biden, who is vying for a second term in office.

Republican Candidates:

  • Ryan Binkley
  • Doug Burgum
  • Chris Christie
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Nikki Haley
  • Asa Hutchinson
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • David Stuckenberg
  • Donald J. Trump

Democratic Candidates

  • Joseph R. Biden

The deadline to get your name on the ballot by filing a nomination petition with 2,500 signatures from voters was noon Tuesday. Democratic candidate Dean Phillips filed a petition, and election commissions are reviewing the petition to make sure he meets the threshold.

The primary is set for March 5, 2024.

