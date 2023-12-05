First Alert Forecast: Few more days of chill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After some fog to start the day, we should see more sunshine this afternoon with lingering clouds.

High temperatures for the day will be similar to yesterday and in the low to mid-50s.

Expect a quick passing shower late today and overnight as a weak storm system clips the Mid State. Believe it or not, some of the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau could even see some snowflakes mix in tonight. No accumulation is expected.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

MID TO LATE WEEK

Expect Wednesday to be on the cooler side with highs mostly staying in the 40s for the afternoon, though one or two spots may try and get back near 50. We’ll start Wednesday cloudy, but get some sunshine back for the afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer and mostly sunny with highs back near 60.

We’ll push into the 60s on Friday and keep the sunshine for the afternoon.

NEXT ROUND OF RAIN

Our next storm system will approach the Mid State on Saturday. Though the timing of our rain could very well change in the next few days, showers are expected to move in later in the day Saturday, and Saturday night and spill over into our day on Sunday.

It looks like we’ll also toss a thunderstorm into the mix, but there is no severe threat to speak of at this time.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Saturday ahead of the rain, then drop into the 50s on Sunday.

We’ll need to watch the timing of that cold air coming in on Sunday! If it can move in with enough moisture, we could see a changeover to a little wintry weather before that storm system moves out. But I remain skeptical about the whole thing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.