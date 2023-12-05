First Alert Forecast: Important storm systems moves through this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will fluctuate this week, but in general be around the average for early December.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEK:

After a partly cloudy and pleasant afternoon with a light breeze, clouds will increase for this evening’s commute. A few light showers will even develop, moving into Tennessee from southwest Kentucky. Most people will avoid these, but some won’t. The rain chance will only be 20%.

Early tomorrow, a few snow flurries will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau. Any that do fall won’t accumulate.

Clouds will decrease from west to east on Wednesday. The big story then though will be the cooler weather. Highs will be in the 40s.

Thursday will start cold, but end milder. We’ll have lows around freezing and highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. It’ll be mostly sunny all day.

Clouds will then begin to return on Friday, in advance of a big weekend storm system. Highs will be in the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday night . A significant storm system will affect the Mid State this weekend, but the greatest impact will occur Saturday night . Rain will be heavy at times then, reducing visibility on roads and complicating travel in general. Please be sure to drive with caution. A few embedded non-severe thunderstorms will be possible, too.

Clouds will thicken as that storm approaches on Saturday. It’ll turn milder, thanks to a strengthening and gusty south wind. A few showers will be possible during the day, but more widespread rain will move in during the evening.

Saturday night looks especially wet in the Mid State. Beware of poor driving conditions from late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. (WSMV)

Rain will be heavy at times Saturday night. Watch for ponding on roads as you’re driving around to/from holiday parties, shopping, or any other weekend plans. This system will bring an inch of rain or more to the the Mid State Saturday night, which will of course be helpful with our ongoing drought.

Rain will taper off early on Sunday. That said, a few residual light showers will rotate through at times during the afternoon and evening.

As colder air overtakes the Mid State, a few wet snowflakes will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau Sunday evening. It’s not even out of the question that a few areas there pick up a light dusting of snow by early Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will turn partly cloudy and remain cool.

Tuesday looks pleasant with similar temperatures that are seasonable for December.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.