First Alert Forecast: Colder air moves in for Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day for Saturday and Sunday for a significant storm that will produce rain, a few thunderstorms and evening some snow for select areas.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Clouds will increase for this evening’s commute. A few light showers will even develop, moving into Tennessee from southwest Kentucky. Most people will avoid these, but some won’t. The rain chance will only be 20%.

Early tomorrow, a few snow flurries will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau, no accumulation.

Clouds will decrease from west to east on Wednesday. The big story then though will be the cooler weather. Highs will be in the 40s.

END OF THE WEEK:

Thursday will be mostly sunny, starting cold, but ending milder. The lows will be around freezing and highs in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Clouds will then begin to return on Friday, in advance of a big weekend storm system. Highs will be in the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday night . A significant storm system will affect the Mid State this weekend, but the greatest impact will occur Saturday night . Rain will be heavy at times then, reducing visibility on roads and complicating travel in general. Please be sure to drive with caution. A few embedded non-severe thunderstorms will be possible, too.

Clouds will thicken as that storm approaches on Saturday. It will turn milder, thanks to a strengthening and gusty south wind. A few showers will be possible during the day, but more widespread rain will move in during the evening.

Rain will be heavy at times Saturday night. Watch for ponding on roads as you’re driving around to/from holiday parties, shopping, or any other weekend plans. This system will bring an inch of rain or more to the the Mid State Saturday night, which will of course be helpful with our ongoing drought.

Rain will taper off early on Sunday. That said, a few residual light showers will rotate through at times during the afternoon and evening.

As colder air overtakes the Mid State, a few wet snowflakes will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau Sunday evening. It’s not even out of the question that a few areas there pick up a light dusting of snow by early Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will turn partly cloudy and remain cool with a high in the mid 50s.

Tuesday looks pleasant with similar temperatures that are seasonable for December.

