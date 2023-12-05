Donated toys, equipment destroyed in fire at Coffee Co. Rescue facility

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Very little is left to salvage after a fire nearly destroyed one of the Coffee County Rescue Squad’s storage buildings on Monday night.

According to CCRS, a fire sparked inside a storage building at their facility on Murfreesboro Highway sometime Monday night.

Photos from the scene show firefighters entering the building with smoke billowing out of the bay doors. Inside the building was a large amount of CCRS equipment and vehicles, seemingly destroyed by the fire.

The department is also in the middle of a community toy drive and is using the building to store the donated items. Very little is left after the fire.

Donated toys were destroyed in a fire at the Coffee County Fire and Rescue facility. (CCRS)

The cause of the fire is under investigation but early signs reportedly point to it sparking from a battery in one of the vehicles.

The CCRS said several agencies responded to help, including the Manchester Fire Department, Duck River Electric, Elk River Gas, Coffee County EMS, Coffee County 911, and the Manchester Police Department.

