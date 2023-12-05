Austin-based taco shop to open Nashville location

Torchy’s Taco’s plans to open on Broadway in Nashville in late 2024.
Food samples from Torchy's Tacos
Food samples from Torchy's Tacos(Source: Torchy's Tacos)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WSMV) – A beloved Texas-based taco shop plans to open up a Nashville location in 2024.

Torchy’s Tacos, the Austin-based restaurant brand known for its fancy tacos, plans to open a location at 1929 Broadway. Construction is expected to start in the coming months, with an opening slated for late 2024.

“As Torchy’s Tacos continues its expansion into Tennessee, we are thrilled they selected our unique 1940′s-era building in the heart of Midtown for their first Nashville location,” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company, in a media release.

The company said its restaurants feature “inventive taco creations’ like its Green Chile Pork taco, with pork carnitas, green chiles and cotija cheese. Its Baja Shrimp taco is served with fried or grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw, pickled onions and jalapenos served with its creamy chipotle sauce; and the famous Trailer Park taco, inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in a food trailer, has fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack cheese.

The restaurant also serves breakfast tacos, chips, salsa, queso and margaritas.

Torchy’s in Nashville will mark the second location in Tennessee. The company, founded in 2006, opened a Memphis location in June 2021.

