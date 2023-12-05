60-year-old man charged after murdering longtime girlfriend, police say

The victim’s body was found in a burned car earlier this year.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a 60-year-old man has been charged after his longtime girlfriend’s body was found in the back of a burned car at an Interstate 24 overpass earlier this year.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Frankie Lee Jones Jr., 60, was indicted for the September murder of Ethel Geraldine Kennedy, 60.

Nashville police identify body found in burned car on Friday

Kennedy’s body was discovered by Nashville Fire Department crews on Old Glenrose Avenue after a motorist reported the car was engulfed in flames at 5 a.m. Sept. 9. Police said an investigation was launched by now retired Homicide Unit Detective Derry Baltimore, with follow-up from Detective Tyler Manivong, which led to the indictment of Jones.

Jones was located during a traffic stop on Friday in Fairview and was taken into custody. He was charged in Williamson County with driving on a suspended license and having improper lighting on his vehicle.

His charges pertaining to the homicide of Kennedy have not been released.

