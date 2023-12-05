3-year-old killed in traffic identified, GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs

Officials said 3-year-old Cayden Denny died after he ran into traffic.
Officials said 3-year-old Cayden Denny died after he ran into traffic.(Kevin Preza via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The family of a 3-year-old is grieving after he ran out into traffic and was killed Sunday in Florida.

Kevin Preza started a GoFundMe for the family to help cover funeral expenses for Cayden Denny.

“He was the coolest little boy and his family’s pride and joy,” Preza said in the post alongside the fundraiser. “They were a young family, just getting their lives as a family started out. Cayden lost his life from a motor vehicle accident. This tragedy leaves a big hole in a lot of people’s hearts.”

According to the GoFundMe, any additional money raised will help pay for various expenses and bills while they deal with Cayden’s loss and his mother’s injuries.

Cayden was killed just before 8 p.m. Sunday when he ran into a busy roadway.

The Melbourne Police Department said Cayden’s mother had parked her vehicle with Cayden inside as the two were returning home. When they got out of the vehicle, Cayden took off behind the vehicle and a trailer attached to the back and ran into the street.

Cayden’s mother noticed and chased him in an attempt to stop him from running into the street.

Both Cayden and his mother were hit by a 2009 Honda Pilot.

Both Cayden and his mother were injured. The 3-year-old’s injuries were fatal, while no details were given on the extent of his mother’s injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, but officials said drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor.

“Whether you are in a position to help or not, please keep Cayden and his parents in your thoughts and prayers while they go through this incredibly difficult time,” Preza said.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $7,000 of its $10,000 goal.

