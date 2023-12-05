3 Bedford County Schools locked down after tip about missing gun

It’s unclear how the gun was connected to the schools.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three Bedford County Schools were put on lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a tip that a gun was missing from a home.

Harris Middle School, Shelbyville Central High School and Southside Elementary were put on lockdown as soon as the school district received the tip. The district did not immediately release how the missing gun at the home was connected to any of the three schools.

The schools were checked to ensure they were safe, and the matter was turned over to police to investigate, the district said.

“We thank our parents for their patience and cooperation this morning and our local police for their partnership in ensuring safety for our schools,” Bedford County Schools Superintendent Tammy Garrett said in a media release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

