Woman shot in arm at gas station on Whites Creek Pike

The woman was shot by someone she knew, police said.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot in the arm at an All Star Mini Mart at 2201 Whites Creek Pike around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman was shot by another woman whom she was reportedly acquainted with, police said.

Police said the suspect pulled up, shot the woman then sped away, leaving before police arrived.

The woman who was shot in the arm was hospitalized.

Police did not say whether they had a suspect in custody or not.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Sumner County
Police Lights
Tennessee high school senior dies in car crash
Levi Combs
Man charged with trying to kidnap 3 teens at bus stop, police say
Police investigating crash and CSI van stolen
Woman goes airborne in crash, steals police van in Hermitage

Latest News

Transperfect Music City Bowl set
Home intruder arrested with kids inside home
Woman killed, child hurt in I-65 crash
No charges after BMW hits, kills pedestrian