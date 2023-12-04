Woman shot in arm at gas station on Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot in the arm at an All Star Mini Mart at 2201 Whites Creek Pike around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman was shot by another woman whom she was reportedly acquainted with, police said.

Police said the suspect pulled up, shot the woman then sped away, leaving before police arrived.

The woman who was shot in the arm was hospitalized.

Police did not say whether they had a suspect in custody or not.

