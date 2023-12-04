Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after leading numerous police cars in a chase that began in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville on Monday.

Hendersonville police received an alert on the department’s license plate readers for a wanted suspect on felony warrants.

The chase started on State Route-386/Vietnam Veterans Boulevard Monday afternoon as officers attempted to stop the suspect, Melissa Leann White, but she refused. Spike strips were deployed twice in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

The pursuit continued at speeds between 10-30 miles per hour, police said.

Eventually, White pulled over and surrendered to police without further incident at Dickerson Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.

“Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application,” HPD said.

