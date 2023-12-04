Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville

The pursuit reached speeds between 10-30 miles per hour, police said.
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after leading numerous police cars in a chase that began in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville on Monday.

Hendersonville police received an alert on the department’s license plate readers for a wanted suspect on felony warrants.

The chase started on State Route-386/Vietnam Veterans Boulevard Monday afternoon as officers attempted to stop the suspect, Melissa Leann White, but she refused. Spike strips were deployed twice in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

The pursuit continued at speeds between 10-30 miles per hour, police said.

Eventually, White pulled over and surrendered to police without further incident at Dickerson Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.

“Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application,” HPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Crash on Interstate 24
Crash shuts down lanes on I-24 west
Man in critical condition after shooting at Nashville gas station
Man in critical condition after shooting at gas station

Latest News

Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to...
Woman arrested after leading several police cars in low-speed chase from Hendersonville to Nashville
Fire crews respond to ruptured gas line in Spring Hill, some residents evacuated
Gas turned off after line ruptures in Spring Hill: ‘Scene is marked safe’
Sunset (generic)
Feeling fatigued? Earliest sunsets of the year happening this week in Tennessee
Downtown Nashville
More apartments in Nashville means more incentives for renters, report says