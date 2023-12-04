Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Lawmaker responds to issues with TennCare’s website leaving disabled Tennesseans struggling to find in-home care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WSMV4 Investigation, highlighting how people with disabilities are struggling to get vital care, is catching the attention of a powerful state lawmaker and bringing accountability to the groups charged with providing that help.

Last month, WSMV4 Investigates Stacey Cameron detailed how TennCare oversees a program where families go online to hire in-home care for loved ones with disabilities.

But in July, TennCare brought on a new company to run the website, Consumer Direct Care Network Tennessee. And since then, people Like Candi Ferrell and Mike Lawson have struggled to hire care providers and pay them on time, saying the website does not work properly.

Troubled by what our reporting revealed, State Senator Bo Watson, who chairs the Senate Finance, Ways, and Mean Committee, called TennCare and CDTN officials to his office at the State Capital to get some answers.

