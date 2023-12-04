Therapy dog used in aftermath of Covenant School shooting wins first responder award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The therapy dog who helped in the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting was announced the winner of the First Responder Paws Award by FHE Health.

“A big congratulations to the winners of the 2023 First Responder Paws Award: Sergeant Bo and Officer Faye Okert, Sgt. Bo’s handler,” FHE Health said.

The adorable and hardworking Sgt. Bo will receive the following:

A gift basket from Chew.com

More than $2,000 in pet prizes

Free national publicity with more than 100,00 people on social media and a press release announcing the news

A “Top Paws Therapy Dog Award” badge for placement on their website or blog in recognition of their status as one of the 10 finalists

A donation made in his honor by FHE Health to their partner organization, First Responders Pack Foundation

Previous Coverage: Therapy dog used in aftermath Covenant Shooting nominated for award

According to FHE, Sgt. Bo was previously a stray on the streets of Florida. He graduated from the Paws and Stripes College in Florida.

He was rescued and called to serve in Nashville and eventually served as support in the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting. After the shooting, he was a great comfort to students and families and now visits weekly to give support, FHE said in a release.

Sgt. Bo previously received the title of “Therapy Dog Excellent” from the American Kennel Club. He received the title because of his more than 285 visits and deployments since January 2023.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.