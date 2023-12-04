Suspect arrested after breaking into Lebanon church, melting objects & stealing cash

“The suspect has several charges pending, including arson, felony vandalism, theft, two counts of simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was arrested after breaking into a Lebanon church, melting objects in the kitchen and stealing cash, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said officers responded Sunday night to the Temple Baptist Church to reports of a burglary.

Several officers responded and quickly detained the suspect. Police noticed the smell of smoke and the Lebanon Fire Department responded to the scene.

It was found that the suspect was using a hot plate to burn and melt objects in the kitchen. Officers also found stolen cash from the church and multiple drugs the suspect had.

“At this time, the suspect has several charges pending, including arson, felony vandalism, theft, two counts of simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. We’re incredibly thankful for our officers’ dedication to the safety and security of our citizens and this community,” LPD said.

