Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says

By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. was detained by Knoxville Police Monday morning after a traffic stop at Western Avenue and 11th Street, according to a police report obtained by WVLT.

UT Athletics released a statement saying, “We are aware of the incident involving James Pearce Jr. and we are awaiting more information.”

According to the report, Pearce was pulled over for expired tags and speeding, going 63 mph in a 35 mph zone. The report states that Pearce also could not present any form of ID or insurance to the police.

Officials said that Pearce had been driving with a suspended license out of North Carolina. According to the police report, Pearce disobeyed instructions and was detained by two other officers.

Pearce’s car was towed to the Knoxville city impound lot and Pearce was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

