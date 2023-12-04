Metro Nashville school bus hit head-on by Jeep in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Public School bus was hit head-on by a Jeep in Antioch Monday morning.

The bus was transporting eight students to Marshall Middle School when it was hit. The crash caused the windshield to crack.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation and one student was picked up by a parent, according to an MNPS spokesman. No other injuries were reported.

The MNPS Transportation Department responded to the scene of the crash and the remaining students were taken to the school.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.