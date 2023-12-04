How sleeping with a fan can trigger your allergies

Allergies, asthma and many other ailments can be triggered by the use of ceiling fans.
Allergies, asthma and many other ailments can be triggered by the use of ceiling fans.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sleeping with a fan on at bedtime can be common practice among many.

Some people like to sleep with a fan no matter what time of year, enjoying the additional benefits beyond cooling, like white noise and improved air circulation.

Though for every advantage, there’s also a disadvantage.

Fans may also contribute to the circulation of allergens and other airborne particles. As such, individuals with respiratory conditions or allergies may wish to exercise caution when using a fan when falling asleep.

Sleeping with a fan has it's pros and cons.
Sleeping with a fan has it's pros and cons.(wsmv)

Using a fan to sleep poses no serious health risks but can irritate parts of your body, making you sick.

Fans can dry out your nose, mouth and throat, causing your body to overproduce mucus to compensate for the dryness. In turn, headaches, a stuffy nose and a sore throat all become possible.

For allergy sufferers, fans can circulate triggering allergens around the room, like dust and pollen. A runny nose, an itchy throat, wheezing, and difficulty breathing are all possible side effects.

Your eyes and skin can also become dried out by using a fan every night. If you have dry skin or dry eyes, make sure to use lotion and eye drops to avoid additional symptoms.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Crash on Interstate 24
Crash shuts down lanes on I-24 west
Man in critical condition after shooting at Nashville gas station
Man in critical condition after shooting at gas station

Latest News

Edward Day, 70, was hit and killed on D.B. Todd Jr Boulevard in Nashville, and police are...
Daughter of pedestrian hit, killed in North Nashville asking for answers
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says
Suspect arrested after breaking into Lebanon church, melting objects & stealing cash
Suspect arrested after breaking into Lebanon church, melting objects & stealing cash
Therapy dog used in aftermath of Covenant School shooting wins first resopnder award
Therapy dog used in aftermath of Covenant School shooting wins first responder award