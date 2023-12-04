First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances until this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A sprinkle or two are possible this afternoon well northeast of Nashville.

THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will be variably cloudy, breezy, and cool. Temperatures will top off in the 50s (57° will be the high in Nashville). There will be a few light sprinkles and showers well northeast of Nashville, too.

This evening, the breeze will diminish. It’ll turn chilly as temperatures tumble through the 40s, eventually into the 30s by sunrise, Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be a lot like Monday -- variably cloudy, breezy, and cool. Once again, there could be a passing sprinkle or shower late in the day.

Wednesday looks quite chilly. Lows will be in the 30s. We’ll have highs in the 40s. The morning could even start with a rain shower and/or wet snowflake on the Cumberland Plateau. If there are any snowflakes mixed in, accumulations are unlikely. That precipitation will move off the Plateau during the late morning. Clouds will decrease then, too.

Thursday will start at freezing. The afternoon looks beautiful.

Friday will be even milder -- in the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be very mild, but clouds will thicken. We’ll have a developing south wind which will increase humidity, too. Showers and possibly a few thundershowers will develop as we get toward evening.

Saturday night looks quite wet.

Sunday will be soggy to start, but dry out during the afternoon as colder air moves in.

