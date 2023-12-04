First Alert Forecast: Cool days the first of the week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Chilly weather through mid-week. Warmer weather returns for the end of the week with some thunderstorms over the weekend.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

This evening, the breeze will diminish. It’ll turn chilly as temperatures tumble through the 40s, eventually into the 30s by sunrise, Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be a lot like Monday -- variably cloudy, breezy, and cool. Once again, there could be a passing sprinkle or shower late in the day.

Highs this week will be up and down. (wsmv)

MID-WEEK PLATEAU SNOWFLAKE:

Wednesday looks quite chilly. Lows will be in the 30s. We’ll have highs in the 40s. The morning could even start with a rain shower and/or wet snowflake on the Cumberland Plateau. If there are any snowflakes mixed in, accumulations are unlikely. That precipitation will move off the Plateau during the late morning. Clouds will decrease then, too.

LATE WEEK WARM-UP:

Thursday will start at freezing. The afternoon looks beautiful with a high near 60.

Friday will be even milder -- in the low 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be very mild, but clouds will thicken. We’ll have a developing south wind which will increase humidity, too. Showers and possibly a few thundershowers will develop as we get toward evening.

Saturday night looks quite wet.

Sunday will be soggy to start, but dry out during the afternoon as colder air moves in. The high will be in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy with a cool high in the low 50s.

