First Alert Forecast: Cool days the first of the week.

Weekend storms expected
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Chilly weather through mid-week. Warmer weather returns for the end of the week with some thunderstorms over the weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

This evening, the breeze will diminish. It’ll turn chilly as temperatures tumble through the 40s, eventually into the 30s by sunrise, Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be a lot like Monday -- variably cloudy, breezy, and cool. Once again, there could be a passing sprinkle or shower late in the day.

Highs this week will be up and down.
Highs this week will be up and down.(wsmv)

MID-WEEK PLATEAU SNOWFLAKE:

Wednesday looks quite chilly. Lows will be in the 30s. We’ll have highs in the 40s. The morning could even start with a rain shower and/or wet snowflake on the Cumberland Plateau. If there are any snowflakes mixed in, accumulations are unlikely. That precipitation will move off the Plateau during the late morning. Clouds will decrease then, too.

LATE WEEK WARM-UP:

Thursday will start at freezing. The afternoon looks beautiful with a high near 60.

Friday will be even milder -- in the low 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be very mild, but clouds will thicken. We’ll have a developing south wind which will increase humidity, too. Showers and possibly a few thundershowers will develop as we get toward evening.

Saturday night looks quite wet.

Sunday will be soggy to start, but dry out during the afternoon as colder air moves in. The high will be in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy with a cool high in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Robertson County
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Crash on Interstate 24
Crash shuts down lanes on I-24 west
Man in critical condition after shooting at Nashville gas station
Man in critical condition after shooting at gas station

Latest News

A sprinkle's possible northeast of Nashville today. A passing shower or two will be possible...
First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances until this weekend
Meteorologist Dan Thomas looks ahead for the weather.
Looking ahead for weather
Meteorologist Dan Thomas has the latest forecast for the week of 12/4.
Forecast 12/4
WSMV forecast
Monday afternoon First Alert forecst