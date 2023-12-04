First Alert Forecast: Calm Weather Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Other than a quick shower this morning, our Monday looks calm and cool with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s this afternoon.

Some patchy fog will develop overnight with lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow afternoon, but we won’t lose the cloud cover. High temperatures for the day will hold steady in the mid-50s.

MID TO LATE WEEK

Expect Wednesday to be on the cooler side with highs mostly staying in the 40s for the afternoon, though one or two spots my try and get back near 50.

Thursday will be warmer and mostly sunny with highs back near 60.

We’ll push into the 60s on Friday and keep the sunshine for the afternoon.

NEXT ROUND OF RAIN

Our next storm system will approach the Mid State on Saturday. Though the timing of our rain could very well change in the next few days, showers are expected to move in later in the day Saturday, and Saturday night and spill over into our day on Sunday.

Looks like we’ll also toss a thunderstorm into the mix, but there is no severe threat to speak of at this time.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Saturday ahead of the rain, then drop into the 50s on Sunday.

