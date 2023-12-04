Fire crews respond to ruptured gas line in Spring Hill, some residents evacuated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some residents have been evacuated as first responders work on a ruptured gas line in Spring Hill, according to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

The EMA is on the scene assisting the fire department with a ruptured gas line at Round Hill Lane and Hunt Valley Drive.

Atmos Energy responded to shut off the gas.

“Spring Hill advises that if you have not been asked to evacuate, you are fine to remain inside your home,” Williamson County EMA said.

