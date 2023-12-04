Feeling fatigued? Earliest sunsets of the year happening this week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s going to get dark very early to start December with sunsets expected just after 4:30 p.m.

Are you a fan of early sunsets? For most people, the answer to that question is no. Early sunsets can throw off your circadian rhythm, confuse animals on eating times, and even affect your mood.

This week, the sun will set at about 4:32 p.m. each day making them the earliest sunset times of the year. For many of us, the sun will set before we’re even off of work.

This week will feature the earliest sunsets of the year. (wsmv)

The positive here is that after this week we slowly start gaining time back which pushes our sunset to later in the evening.

By next week, Tennessee will start to gain a few seconds of daylight each day. By next month, we’ll have gained about 15 minutes of daylight. By February, sunsets will be after 5 p.m. In March, daylight saving begins and sunsets will finally be after 6 p.m.

