Feeling fatigued? Earliest sunsets of the year happening this week in Tennessee

December 5-8 brings sunsets just after 4:30 p.m.
The earlierst sunsets of the year are happening this week in Tennessee
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s going to get dark very early to start December with sunsets expected just after 4:30 p.m.

Are you a fan of early sunsets? For most people, the answer to that question is no. Early sunsets can throw off your circadian rhythm, confuse animals on eating times, and even affect your mood.

This week, the sun will set at about 4:32 p.m. each day making them the earliest sunset times of the year. For many of us, the sun will set before we’re even off of work.

This week will feature the earliest sunsets of the year.
This week will feature the earliest sunsets of the year.(wsmv)

The positive here is that after this week we slowly start gaining time back which pushes our sunset to later in the evening.

By next week, Tennessee will start to gain a few seconds of daylight each day. By next month, we’ll have gained about 15 minutes of daylight. By February, sunsets will be after 5 p.m. In March, daylight saving begins and sunsets will finally be after 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’
Fatal I-65 crash
Woman dead, 2 hospitalized - including child - after crash on I-65 in Sumner County
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Crash on Interstate 24
Crash shuts down lanes on I-24 west
Police investigating crash and CSI van stolen
Woman goes airborne in crash, steals police van in Hermitage

Latest News

Downtown Nashville
More apartments in Nashville means more incentives for renters, report says
Problems with TennCare website leave disabled Tennesseans struggling to find in-home care
Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Lawmaker responds to issues with TennCare’s website leaving disabled Tennesseans struggling to find in-home care
The death marks the third pedestrian fatality over the weekend, according to the Metro...
Driver who hit, killed man crossing Nolensville Pike never slowed down, witnesses say
The death marks the third pedestrian fatality over the weekend, according to the Metro...
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run