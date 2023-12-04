Driver who hit and killed man crossing Nolensville Pike never slowed down, witnesses say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hit and killed while trying to cross Nolensville Pike near Thompson Lane Sunday night. The death marks the third pedestrian fatality over the weekend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The man died at a hospital after the crash near the bus stop close to the 7-11. The victim was hit at a high rate of speed, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Witnesses said the driver never slowed down.

Police are looking for a White 2011 Dodge Challenger with black stripes and heavy damage to the front passenger side.

The crash caused the closure of Nolensville Pike for several hours.

