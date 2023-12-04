Deputy crashes into tree while responding to home invasion in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deputy is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a tree while responding to a home invasion in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Chad Andrews responded to a possible home invasion call on Saturday.

While en route to the scene, Andrews traveled off the highway in a curve on Highway 140 South. His vehicle struck a tree during the crash, and he was taken to the Henry County Medical Center.

He was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition, according to HCSO.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Andrews,” Sheriff Josh Frey said.

